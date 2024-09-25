Launched in Nov 2022
Category Average: 440.0 cc
SRV 300: 296.0 cc
Category Average: 28.91 kmpl
SRV 300: 35 kmpl
Category Average: 36.07 ps
SRV 300: 30.72 ps
Category Average: 154.0 kmph
SRV 300: 135.0 kmph
|Max Power
|30.72 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|26 Nm
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|296 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|135 kmph
QJ Motor SRV 300
₹3.19 Lakhs*
₹2.89 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
₹3.03 Lakhs*
₹3 Lakhs*
₹3.37 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
88 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
Power
30.72 PS
Power
18.9 PS
Power
27.37 PS
Power
47.4 PS
Power
45.6 PS
Power
47.04 PS
Torque
26 Nm
Torque
19 Nm
Torque
38 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Torque
55 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Engine
296 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
440 cc
Engine
647.95 cc
Engine
652 cc
Engine
647.95 cc
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
179 Kg
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg
Kerb Weight
218 kg
Kerb Weight
213 kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Length
2110 mm
Length
2230 mm
Length
2168 mm
Length
2119 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2318 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
