SRV 300PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsEMINews
QJ Motor SRV 300 Right View
View all Images

QJ MOTOR SRV 300

Launched in Nov 2022

Review & Win ₹2000
₹3.19 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

SRV 300 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 440.0 cc

SRV 300: 296.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 28.91 kmpl

SRV 300: 35 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 36.07 ps

SRV 300: 30.72 ps

Speed

Category Average: 154.0 kmph

SRV 300: 135.0 kmph

View all SRV 300 Specs and Features
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with SRV 300.
VS
QJ Motor SRV 300
Harley-Davidson X440
Select a feature you want to compare:
Fuel Tank View
Right View
Tap here to expand
QJ Motor SRV 300 Variants
QJ Motor SRV 300 price starts at ₹ 3.19 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.19 Lakhs Read More
2 Variants Available
SRV 300 Green and Orange₹3.19 Lakhs*
296 cc
135 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers
SRV 300 Black and Red₹3.19 Lakhs*
296 cc
135 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

QJ Motor SRV 300 Images

5 images
View All SRV 300 Images

QJ Motor SRV 300 Colours

QJ Motor SRV 300 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Green

QJ Motor SRV 300 Specifications and Features

Max Power30.72 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque26 Nm
Mileage35 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine296 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed135 kmph
View all SRV 300 specs and features

QJ Motor SRV 300 comparison with similar bikes

QJ Motor SRV 300
Keeway K-Light 250V
Harley-Davidson X440
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
BSA Gold Star 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650
₹3.19 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.89 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.4 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹3.03 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹3 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹3.37 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
88 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
Power
30.72 PS
Power
18.9 PS
Power
27.37 PS
Power
47.4 PS
Power
45.6 PS
Power
47.04 PS
Torque
26 Nm
Torque
19 Nm
Torque
38 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Torque
55 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Engine
296 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
440 cc
Engine
647.95 cc
Engine
652 cc
Engine
647.95 cc
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
179 Kg
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg
Kerb Weight
218 kg
Kerb Weight
213 kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Length
2110 mm
Length
2230 mm
Length
2168 mm
Length
2119 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2318 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingSRV 300 vs K-Light 250VSRV 300 vs X440SRV 300 vs Interceptor 650SRV 300 vs Gold Star 650SRV 300 vs Classic 650
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular QJ Motor Bikes

View all QJ Motor Bikes

QJ Motor SRV 300 EMI

Select Variant:
Green and Orange
296 cc | 30.72 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹ 3.19 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Green and Orange
296 cc | 30.72 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹3.19 Lakhs*
Black and Red
296 cc | 30.72 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹3.19 Lakhs*
EMI ₹5588.81/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Under 4 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesQJ Motor BikesQJ Motor SRV 300