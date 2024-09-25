SRK 400PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsEMINews
QJ Motor SRK 400 Right View
View all Images

QJ MOTOR SRK 400

Launched in Nov 2022

₹3.59 - 3.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SRK 400 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 398.63 cc

SRK 400: 400.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 26.25 kmpl

SRK 400: 20.6 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 44.43 ps

SRK 400: 41.46 ps

Speed

Category Average: 170.0 kmph

SRK 400: 145.0 kmph

QJ Motor SRK 400 Latest Update

Latest News:

QJ Motor SRC 250 & SRC 500 get discounts of up to ₹40,000 this festive season
Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?

QJ Motor SRK 400 Price:

QJ Motor SRK 400 is priced between Rs. 3.59 - 3.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for QJ Motor SRK 400?

The QJ Motor SRK 400 is available in 2 variants - White, Red and Black.

What are the QJ Motor SRK 400 colour options?

QJ Motor SRK 400 comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of QJ Motor SRK 400?

QJ Motor SRK 400 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 400 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of QJ Motor SRK 400?

QJ Motor SRK 400 rivals are KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03, Benelli TNT 300, Yamaha R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Aprilia Tuono 457.

What is the mileage of QJ Motor SRK 400?

QJ Motor SRK 400 comes with a mileage of 20.6 kmpl (Company claimed).

QJ Motor SRK 400
KTM 390 Duke
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
QJ Motor SRK 400 Variants
QJ Motor SRK 400 price starts at ₹ 3.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.69 Lakhs
2 Variants Available
SRK 400 White₹3.59 Lakhs*
400 cc
145 kmph
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
SRK 400 Red and Black₹3.69 Lakhs*
400 cc
145 kmph
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

QJ Motor SRK 400 Images

6 images
View All SRK 400 Images

QJ Motor SRK 400 Colours

QJ Motor SRK 400 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black

QJ Motor SRK 400 Specifications and Features

Max Power41.46 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque37 Nm
Mileage20.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine400 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed145 kmph
View all SRK 400 specs and features

QJ Motor SRK 400 comparison with similar bikes

QJ Motor SRK 400
KTM 390 Duke
Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha R3
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Aprilia Tuono 457
KTM RC 390
BMW G 310 RR
Aprilia RS 457
CFMoto 650NK
₹3.59 Lakhs*
₹2.97 Lakhs*
₹3.5 Lakhs*
₹3.6 Lakhs*
₹3.43 Lakhs*
₹3.95 Lakhs*
₹3.21 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹4.23 Lakhs*
₹4.29 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
75 Reviews
User Rating
3.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
User Rating
3.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
3.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
41.46 PS
Power
46 PS
Power
42 PS
Power
42 PS
Power
39 PS
Power
47.58 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
47.58 PS
Power
61.18 PS
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
29.5 Nm
Torque
29.5 Nm
Torque
26.1 Nm
Torque
43.5 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
43.5 Nm
Torque
56 NM
Engine
400 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
321 cc
Engine
321 cc
Engine
296 cc
Engine
457 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
457 cc
Engine
649.3 cc
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
168.3 kg
Kerb Weight
167 Kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Kerb Weight
206 kg
Length
2080 mm
Length
-
Length
2090 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
-
Length
2145 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
-
Length
2114 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

QJ Motor SRK 400 EMI

Select Variant:
White
400 cc | 41.46 PS @ 9000rpm
₹ 3.59 Lakhs*
White
400 cc | 41.46 PS @ 9000rpm
₹3.59 Lakhs*
Red and Black
400 cc | 41.46 PS @ 9000rpm
₹3.69 Lakhs*
EMI ₹6408.93/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
