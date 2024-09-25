Launched in Nov 2022
Category Average: 398.63 cc
SRK 400: 400.0 cc
Category Average: 26.25 kmpl
SRK 400: 20.6 kmpl
Category Average: 44.43 ps
SRK 400: 41.46 ps
Category Average: 170.0 kmph
SRK 400: 145.0 kmph
QJ Motor SRK 400 is priced between Rs. 3.59 - 3.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The QJ Motor SRK 400 is available in 2 variants - White, Red and Black.
QJ Motor SRK 400 comes in one colour options: Black.
QJ Motor SRK 400 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 400 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.
QJ Motor SRK 400 rivals are KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03, Benelli TNT 300, Yamaha R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Aprilia Tuono 457.
QJ Motor SRK 400 comes with a mileage of 20.6 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|41.46 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|37 Nm
|Mileage
|20.6 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|400 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|145 kmph
QJ Motor SRK 400
₹3.59 Lakhs*
₹2.97 Lakhs*
₹3.5 Lakhs*
₹3.6 Lakhs*
₹3.43 Lakhs*
₹3.95 Lakhs*
₹3.21 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹4.23 Lakhs*
₹4.29 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
75 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
41.46 PS
Power
46 PS
Power
42 PS
Power
42 PS
Power
39 PS
Power
47.58 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
47.58 PS
Power
61.18 PS
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
29.5 Nm
Torque
29.5 Nm
Torque
26.1 Nm
Torque
43.5 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
43.5 Nm
Torque
56 NM
Engine
400 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
321 cc
Engine
321 cc
Engine
296 cc
Engine
457 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
457 cc
Engine
649.3 cc
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
168.3 kg
Kerb Weight
167 Kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Kerb Weight
206 kg
Length
2080 mm
Length
-
Length
2090 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
-
Length
2145 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
-
Length
2114 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
