QJ Motor SRC 250 Front Left View
View all Images

QJ MOTOR SRC 250

Launched in Nov 2022

₹1.49 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
SRC 250 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 225.9 cc

SRC 250: 249.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 41.91 kmpl

SRC 250: 50 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 18.82 ps

SRC 250: 17.64 ps

Speed

Category Average: 119.0 kmph

SRC 250: 135.0 kmph

View all SRC 250 Specs and Features

QJ Motor SRC 250 Latest Update

QJ Motor SRC 250 Price:

QJ Motor SRC 250 is priced between Rs. 1.49 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for QJ Motor SRC 250?

The QJ Motor SRC 250 is available in 2 variants - Red and Black, Silver.

What are the QJ Motor SRC 250 colour options?

QJ Motor SRC 250 comes in three colour options: Black, Red, Silver.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of QJ Motor SRC 250?

QJ Motor SRC 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 249 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of QJ Motor SRC 250?

QJ Motor SRC 250 rivals are TVS Ronin, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Bajaj Avenger 220 Street, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Bajaj Avenger Street 160.

What is the mileage of QJ Motor SRC 250?

QJ Motor SRC 250 comes with a mileage of 50 kmpl (Company claimed).

QJ Motor SRC 250 Variants

QJ Motor SRC 250 price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.49 Lakhs
2 Variants Available
SRC 250 Red and Black₹1.49 Lakhs*
249 cc
135 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
SRC 250 Silver₹1.49 Lakhs*
249 cc
135 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

QJ Motor SRC 250 Images

13 images
View All SRC 250 Images

QJ Motor SRC 250 Colours

QJ Motor SRC 250 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Black
Red
Silver

QJ Motor SRC 250 Specifications and Features

Max Power17.64 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque17 Nm
Mileage50 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine249 cc
Max Speed135 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all SRC 250 specs and features

QJ Motor SRC 250 comparison with similar bikes

QJ Motor SRC 250
TVS Ronin
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.35 Lakhs*
₹1.45 Lakhs*
₹1.43 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
115 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
14 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
102 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
Power
17.64 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
19.03 PS
Power
19.03 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
20.21 PS
Power
15 PS
Torque
17 Nm
Torque
19.93 Nm
Torque
17.55 Nm
Torque
17.55 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
13.7 Nm
Engine
249 cc
Engine
225.9 cc
Engine
220 cc
Engine
220
Engine
349 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
160 cc
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Length
2070 mm
Length
2040 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2110 mm
Length
2055 mm
Length
2210 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular QJ Motor Bikes

View all QJ Motor Bikes

