Launched in Nov 2022
Category Average: 225.9 cc
SRC 250: 249.0 cc
Category Average: 41.91 kmpl
SRC 250: 50 kmpl
Category Average: 18.82 ps
SRC 250: 17.64 ps
Category Average: 119.0 kmph
SRC 250: 135.0 kmph
QJ Motor SRC 250 is priced between Rs. 1.49 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The QJ Motor SRC 250 is available in 2 variants - Red and Black, Silver.
QJ Motor SRC 250 comes in three colour options: Black, Red, Silver.
QJ Motor SRC 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 249 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
QJ Motor SRC 250 rivals are TVS Ronin, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Bajaj Avenger 220 Street, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Bajaj Avenger Street 160.
QJ Motor SRC 250 comes with a mileage of 50 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|17.64 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|17 Nm
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|249 cc
|Max Speed
|135 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
QJ Motor SRC 250
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.35 Lakhs*
₹1.45 Lakhs*
₹1.43 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
115 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
14 Reviews
User Rating
102 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
Power
17.64 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
19.03 PS
Power
19.03 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
20.21 PS
Power
15 PS
Torque
17 Nm
Torque
19.93 Nm
Torque
17.55 Nm
Torque
17.55 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
13.7 Nm
Engine
249 cc
Engine
225.9 cc
Engine
220 cc
Engine
220
Engine
349 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
160 cc
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Length
2070 mm
Length
2040 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2110 mm
Length
2055 mm
Length
2210 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
