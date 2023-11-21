PURE EV eTryst 350 on road price in Proddatur starts from Rs. 1.56 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
PURE EV eTryst 350 on road price in Proddatur starts from Rs. 1.56 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
PURE EV eTryst 350 dealers and showrooms in Proddatur for best offers.
PURE EV eTryst 350 on road price breakup in Proddatur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the PURE EV eTryst 350 is mainly compared to Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor which starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs in Proddatur, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Proddatur and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Proddatur.
Variants On-Road Price PURE EV eTryst 350 STD ₹ 1.56 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price