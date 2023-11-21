PURE EV eTryst 350 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest PURE EV eTryst 350 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest PURE EV eTryst 350 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. PURE EV eTryst 350 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the PURE EV eTryst 350 is mainly compared to Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor which starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs in Jaipur, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV eTryst 350 STD ₹ 1.56 Lakhs