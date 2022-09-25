Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Bikes
PURE
EV
Bikes
PURE
EV
Etron Plus
On Road Price in Barmer
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
PURE
EV
Etron Plus
On Road Price in Barmer
Share
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
PURE
EV
Etron Plus
On Road Price in Barmer
Share
₹
39,999
Onwards
*On-Road Price
Barmer
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
PURE
EV
Etron Plus
Variant Wise Price List
STD
₹ 39,999*
On-Road Price
250 W
25 kmph
60 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹39,999
On-Road Price in Barmer
₹39,999
EMI@860/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
PURE
EV
Etron Plus
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Kerb Weight
24 Kg
Tyres and Brakes
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
Latest Bikes
Kawasaki W175
₹1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki Katana
₹
13.65 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹
4.99 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Trending Bikes
Ktm 390 Duke
₹
2.9 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider
₹77,500 - 86,437
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Upcoming Bikes
Honda Vario 160
₹1.3 Lakh
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda ADV 350
₹2.99 Lakh
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
₹3.25 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
BMW F 750 GS
₹11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details