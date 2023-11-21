PURE EV ETrance+ on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 97,990.
PURE EV ETrance+ dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers.
PURE EV ETrance+ on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the PURE EV ETrance+ is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Vijaywada, Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 97,800 in Vijaywada and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price PURE EV ETrance+ STD ₹ 97,990
*Ex-showroom price
