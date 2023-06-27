PURE EV ETrance Neo on road price in Yeotamal starts from Rs. 79,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV ETrance Neo on road price in Yeotamal starts from Rs. 79,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV ETrance Neo dealers and showrooms in Yeotamal for best offers. PURE EV ETrance Neo on road price breakup in Yeotamal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV ETrance Neo STD ₹ 79,000