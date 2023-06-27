PURE EV ETrance Neo on road price in Kozhencherry starts from Rs. 79,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV ETrance Neo on road price in Kozhencherry starts from Rs. 79,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV ETrance Neo dealers and showrooms in Kozhencherry for best offers. PURE EV ETrance Neo on road price breakup in Kozhencherry includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV ETrance Neo STD ₹ 79,000