PURE EV ETrance Neo on road price in Kharupetia starts from Rs. 79,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV ETrance Neo on road price in Kharupetia starts from Rs. 79,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV ETrance Neo dealers and showrooms in Kharupetia for best offers. PURE EV ETrance Neo on road price breakup in Kharupetia includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV ETrance Neo STD ₹ 79,000