PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price in Jhajjar starts from Rs. 84,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price in Jhajjar starts from Rs. 84,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G dealers and showrooms in Jhajjar for best offers. PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price breakup in Jhajjar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV Epluto 7G STD ₹ 84,000