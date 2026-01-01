hamburger icon
PURE EV Epluto 7G Front Left View
1/15
PURE EV Epluto 7G Front View
2/15
PURE EV Epluto 7G Left View
3/15
PURE EV Epluto 7G Rear Right View
4/15
PURE EV Epluto 7G Rear View
5/15
PURE EV Epluto 7G Right View
6/15

PURE EV Epluto 7G CX

84,576*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Epluto 7G CX

Epluto 7G CX Prices

The Epluto 7G CX, is priced at ₹84,576 (ex-showroom).

Epluto 7G CX Range

The Epluto 7G CX offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Epluto 7G CX Colours

The Epluto 7G CX is available in 6 colour options: Yellow, Red, Grey, Blue, Black, White.

Epluto 7G CX Battery & Range

Epluto 7G CX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Epluto 7G CX include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 priced ₹89 Thousands.

Epluto 7G CX Specs & Features

The Epluto 7G CX has Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

PURE EV Epluto 7G CX Price

Epluto 7G CX

₹ 84,576*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,799
Insurance
3,777
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,576
EMI@1,818/mo
Close

PURE EV Epluto 7G CX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
85-101 km
Max Speed
47 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch LED

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours (100%)
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
PURE EV Epluto 7G CX EMI
EMI1,636 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
76,118
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
76,118
Interest Amount
22,046
Payable Amount
98,164

