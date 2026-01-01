The Epluto 7G CX, is priced at ₹84,576 (ex-showroom).
The Epluto 7G CX offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Epluto 7G CX is available in 6 colour options: Yellow, Red, Grey, Blue, Black, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Epluto 7G CX include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 priced ₹89 Thousands.
The Epluto 7G CX has Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.