PURE EV Epluto 7G Front Left View
View all Images

PURE EV Epluto 7G

Launched in Feb 2020

₹77,999 - 92,999**Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 62.05 kmph

Epluto 7G: 68.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 105.4 km

Epluto 7G: 118.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.45 hrs

Epluto 7G: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.95 kwh

Epluto 7G: 1.8 - 2.4 kwh

About PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G Variants
PURE EV Epluto 7G price starts at ₹ 77,999 and goes up to ₹ 92,999 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV Epluto ...Read More
2 Variants Available
CX₹77,999*
47 kmph
85 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
STD₹92,999*
2200 W
68 kmph
111 km
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 2.4 kWh
Body Graphics: Fiber Body
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

PURE EV Epluto 7G Images

15 images
PURE EV Epluto 7G Colours

PURE EV Epluto 7G is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Black
Blue
Grey
Red
Yellow
White

PURE EV Epluto 7G Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.8-2.4 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range85-151 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
PURE EV Epluto 7G comparison with similar bikes

PURE EV Epluto 7G
GT Force Drive Pro
Lectrix LXS 2.0
Birla E-Smart
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
Ampere Zeal EX
Enigma GT 450 Pro
Okaya EV Faast F2F
PURE EV ETrance Neo
Birla Quanto
₹77,999*
₹85,999*
₹84,999*
₹71,780*
₹86,315*
₹86,690*
₹86,902*
₹83,999*
₹73,999*
₹69,182*
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
111-151 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
98 km
Range
110 km
Range
60-80 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
131-171 km
Range
110 km
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Kerb Weight
85 kg
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingEpluto 7G vs Drive ProEpluto 7G vs LXS 2.0Epluto 7G vs E-SmartEpluto 7G vs Easy GoEpluto 7G vs Zeal EXEpluto 7G vs GT 450 ProEpluto 7G vs Faast F2FEpluto 7G vs ETrance NeoEpluto 7G vs Quanto
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

