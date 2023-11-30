Launched in Feb 2020
Category Average: 62.05 kmph
Epluto 7G: 68.0 kmph
Category Average: 105.4 km
Epluto 7G: 118.0 km
Category Average: 4.45 hrs
Epluto 7G: 4.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.95 kwh
Epluto 7G: 1.8 - 2.4 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.8-2.4 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|85-151 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
PURE EV Epluto 7G
₹77,999*
₹85,999*
₹84,999*
₹71,780*
₹86,315*
₹86,690*
₹86,902*
₹83,999*
₹73,999*
₹69,182*
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
111-151 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
98 km
Range
110 km
Range
60-80 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
131-171 km
Range
110 km
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Kerb Weight
85 kg
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Epluto 7G vs Drive Pro
|Epluto 7G vs LXS 2.0
|Epluto 7G vs E-Smart
|Epluto 7G vs Easy Go
|Epluto 7G vs Zeal EX
|Epluto 7G vs GT 450 Pro
|Epluto 7G vs Faast F2F
|Epluto 7G vs ETrance Neo
|Epluto 7G vs Quanto
Popular PURE EV Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price