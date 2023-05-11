Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
PURE EV Epluto comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Epluto starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV Epluto sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
PURE EV Epluto comes in 1 variants.
₹71,999*
1800 W
*Ex-showroom price
