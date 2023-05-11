HT Auto
PURE EV Epluto Specifications

PURE EV Epluto starting price is Rs. 71,999 in India. PURE EV Epluto is available in 1 variant
PURE EV Epluto Specs

PURE EV Epluto comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Epluto starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV Epluto sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

PURE EV Epluto Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
79 kg
Load Capacity
180 kg
Wheelbase
Cast Alloy
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Torque
60 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless Hub Motor
Motor Power
1800 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Range
80 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance 50A, Twist Throttle, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Smart lock
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

PURE EV Epluto News

The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
11 May 2023
A Pure EV electric scooter was seen catching fire in Hyderabad on May 11.
Pure EV EPluto 7G e-scooter goes up in flames in Hyderabad
13 May 2022
Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
31 Jan 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft will launch in January 2023. It is the new flagship product for the manufacturer.
This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km
15 Dec 2022
Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV are among electric two-wheeler manufacturers who have been sent notices to reply to fire incidents involving their models in recent past.
Ola Electric, Pure EV, Okinawa among others under scanner for EV fire incidents
27 Jul 2022
View all
 

PURE EV Epluto price starts at ₹ 71,999 and goes upto ₹ 71,999 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV Epluto comes in 1 variants. PURE EV Epluto top variant price is ₹ 71,999.

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

