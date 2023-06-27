PURE EV Epluto on road price in Sonapur starts from Rs. 72,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto on road price in Sonapur starts from Rs. 72,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto dealers and showrooms in Sonapur for best offers. PURE EV Epluto on road price breakup in Sonapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV Epluto STD ₹ 72,000