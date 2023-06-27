PURE EV Epluto on road price in Doddaballapura starts from Rs. 72,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto on road price in Doddaballapura starts from Rs. 72,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto dealers and showrooms in Doddaballapura for best offers. PURE EV Epluto on road price breakup in Doddaballapura includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV Epluto STD ₹ 72,000