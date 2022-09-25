Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Auto Expo
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Bikes
PURE
EV
Epluto
On Road Price in Bangalore
Variant wise price
Offers
EMI
Specifications
Dealers
PURE
EV
Epluto
On Road Price in Bangalore
Share
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
PURE
EV
Epluto
On Road Price in Bangalore
Share
₹
71,999
Onwards
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
61 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
PURE
EV
Epluto
Variant Wise Price List
STD
₹ 71,999*
On-Road Price
1800 W
25 kmph
80 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹71,999
On-Road Price in Bangalore
₹71,999
EMI@1,548/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
PURE EV Epluto Offers
Delhi
See All
Bring Home Pure
EV
and Get Benefit up to Rs. 20,00...
Applicable on eplutopureeveplutostd variant
Expired
View Offer
See All
PURE
EV
Epluto
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Load Capacity
180 kg
Wheelbase
Cast Alloy
Kerb Weight
79 kg
Underseat storage
Yes
Tyres and Brakes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Engine and Transmission
Max Torque
60 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless Hub Motor
Motor Power
1800 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Range
80 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Chassis and Suspension
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Features and Safety
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance 50A, Twist Throttle, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Smart lock
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Electricals
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
PURE
EV
Dealers in
Delhi
View All:
PURE
EV
Dealers in India
No
PURE
EV
Dealers Found in Delhi
View All: PURE EV Dealers in India
Latest Bikes
Kawasaki W175
₹1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Trending Bikes
Ktm 390 Duke
₹
2.9 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider
₹77,500 - 86,437
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike
₹6 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Suzuki Burgman Electric
₹1.2 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
KTM KTM Electric Scooter
₹1.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Bajaj Avenger 400
₹1.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Triumph Bonneville 350
₹1.98 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details