PURE EV Epluto 7G Max on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G Max on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G Max dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bengaluru, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Bengaluru and LML Star starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV Epluto 7G Max STD ₹ 1.20 Lakhs