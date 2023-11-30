Epluto 7G MaxPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Front Left View
View all Images

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

Launched in Oct 2023

Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Epluto 7G Max Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 65.4 kmph

Epluto 7G Max: 60.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 126.35 km

Epluto 7G Max: 175.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.54 hrs

Epluto 7G Max: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.73 kwh

Epluto 7G Max: 2.5 kwh

View all Epluto 7G Max Specs and Features

About PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

Latest Update

  • Go limitless with the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX
  • Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at ₹1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range

    • The PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is an electric scooter designed to address your daily commute challenges. With a price starting at 1.15 Lakhs, it's a cost-effective solution that delivers a range of 150-201 km on a single charge. Price:
    • Ex-Showroom Price: Starting at 1.15 Lakhs
    Specs and Features:     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Epluto 7G Max.
    VS
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
    Okaya EV Faast
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Seat
    Front Tyre View
    Model Name
    Front Indicator View
    Headlight
    Rear Tyre View
    Front Brake View
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Variants
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹1.15 Lakhs*
    60 Kmph
    150 Km
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Low Battery Indicator
    Reverse Assist
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Pros & Cons

    Pros

    Cons

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Images

    10 images
    View All Epluto 7G Max Images

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Colours

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Gray
    Red

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooters
    Battery Capacity2.5 kWh
    HeadlightLED
    Range150-201 km
    Charging Time4-5 Hours
    View all Epluto 7G Max specs and features

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max comparison with similar bikes

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
    Okaya EV Faast
    Joy e-bike Mihos
    Ola Electric S1 Air
    BGauss C12i
    BGauss RUV 350
    VLF Tennis
    Fujiyama Ozone
    Evtric Ride
    Honda Activa E
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.09 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.07 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹99,990*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.1 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.3 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹99,918*
    Check Offers
    ₹94,733*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs
    Charging Time
    4-6 Hours
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 15 Minutes
    Charging Time
    6 Hour 25 Minutes
    Charging Time
    3 Hours
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    3.5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Range
    150-201 Km
    Range
    140-160 Km
    Range
    130 km
    Range
    151 km
    Range
    135 km
    Range
    120 km
    Range
    130 km
    Range
    140 km
    Range
    100 km
    Range
    102 km
    Motor Power
    2200 W
    Motor Power
    2500 W
    Motor Power
    1500 W
    Motor Power
    6000 W
    Motor Power
    2500 W
    Motor Power
    2.5 kW
    Motor Power
    1500 W
    Motor Power
    3700 W
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Motor Power
    6 kW
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    100 kg
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Kerb Weight
    110 kg
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Kerb Weight
    88 kg
    Kerb Weight
    150 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    119 kg
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Steel Wheels
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Aluminium Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Steel Wheel
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewingEpluto 7G Max vs FaastEpluto 7G Max vs MihosEpluto 7G Max vs S1 AirEpluto 7G Max vs C12iEpluto 7G Max vs RUV 350Epluto 7G Max vs TennisEpluto 7G Max vs OzoneEpluto 7G Max vs RideEpluto 7G Max vs Activa E
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home Pure EV Vehicle and Get Refer & Earn up...
    Applicable on epluto-7g-maxstd variant
    Expiring on 1 Apr
    View Offer
    View All Offers

    PURE EV Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    EBOX Motors
    E-359, Ground Floor, Nirman Vihar (Opp. V3S Mall), Delhi 110092
    +91 - 7042523200
    Elegant Automobiles
    K-1/8 Rajapuri,Opp. Sector 5 Dwarka,Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    +91 - 8929663344
    Electroride
    Gt Karnal Rd - A-41/1, Mahendru Enclave, Gt Karnal Road, Azadpur, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8448287522
    See All PURE EV Dealers in Delhi

    Popular PURE EV Bikes

    View all PURE EV Bikes

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    60 Kmph | 150-201 Km
    ₹ 1.15 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    60 Kmph | 150-201 Km
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹1862.82/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Explore Other Options

    Scooterss
    Scooters Under 2 Lakhs
    Cars & BikesNew BikesPURE EV BikesPURE EV Epluto 7G Max