PURE EV EcoDryft On Road Price in Guntur

PURE EV EcoDryft Right View
PURE EV EcoDryft Model Name View
PURE EV EcoDryft Discbreak View
PURE EV EcoDryft Exhaust View
PURE EV EcoDryft Front Disc Break View
PURE EV EcoDryft Front Suspension View
1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Guntur
EcoDryft Price in Guntur

PURE EV EcoDryft on road price in Guntur starts from Rs. 1.25 Lakhs. The on road price for PURE EV EcoDryft top variant goes up to Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Guntur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
PURE EV EcoDryft STD₹ 1.25 Lakhs
PURE EV EcoDryft 350₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Read More

PURE EV EcoDryft Variant Wise Price List in Guntur

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 Kmph
80-130 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,999
Insurance
5,415
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Guntur)
1,25,414
EMI@2,696/mo
350
₹1.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 Kmph
171 Km
View breakup

Popular PURE EV Bikes

  Popular
    PURE EV EcoDryft News

    Commute smarter every day with ecoDryft 350 from PURE EV
    Ride along the long-range electric bike ecoDryft 350 from PURE EV
    5 Dec 2023
    The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle takes on the 110 cc commuter motorcycles like the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina
    Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched with 171 km range. rivals Hero Splendor
    21 Nov 2023
    Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
    This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
    31 Jan 2023
    Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
    Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
    5 Oct 2023
    The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
    Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
    11 May 2023
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
