Prevail Electric Wolfury On Road Price in Anand

Prevail Electric Wolfury On Road Price in Anand

₹ 89,999 Onwards
*On-Road Price Anand
Prevail Electric Wolfury Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹ 89,999 *On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 89,999
On-Road Price in Anand
₹ 89,999
EMI @ ₹1,934/mo
Prevail Electric Wolfury Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
200 kg
Wheels Type
Alloy
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Console
Digital
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

