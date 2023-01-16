Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Auto Expo
new
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Bikes
Polarity Smart
Polarity Smart Sport
Sport S1K
Sport S1K
Price
Specs & Features
EMI
Other Variants
Alternatives
Polarity Smart
Polarity Smart Sport
Sport S1K
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
₹40.00 Thousands
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Polarity Smart
Polarity Smart Sport
Sport S1K Price
Sport S1K
₹ 40,000*
On-Road Price
1000 W
45 kmph
80 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹40,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
₹40,000
EMI@860/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Polarity Smart
Polarity Smart Sport
Sport S1K Specifications and Features
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Tyres and Brakes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Engine and Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
1000 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Range
80 km/charge
Max Speed
45 kmph
Chassis and Suspension
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Features and Safety
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Fast Charger (Optional) - 2 Hours
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Electricals
Battery Capacity
40 V, 5 A
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K EMI
EMI
₹ 774 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
₹ 10,000
₹ 36,000
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
₹36,000
Interest Amount
₹10,427
Payable Amount
₹46,427
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport other Variants
Sport S2K
₹ 70,000*
On-Road Price
2000 W
70 kmph
80 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹70,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
₹70,000
EMI@1,505/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Sport S3K
₹1.10 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
3000 W
100 kmph
80 km/charge
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Alternatives
Ampere
Reo
Automatic
₹40,699
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road Price
Add to compare
BattRE Electric Mobility
BattRE Electric Montra
₹40,700
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road Price
Add to compare
Bajaj
CT100
102 cc
₹40,730
Ex-showroom price
Check Details
Add to compare
Lohia
Oma Star
Automatic
₹41,444
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road Price
Add to compare
Techo Electra
Neo
Automatic
₹41,557
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road Price
Add to compare
Essel Energy
GET 7
Automatic
₹42,500
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road Price
Add to compare
Latest Bikes
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Joy e-bike Mihos
₹
1.49 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Keeway SR 250
₹
1.49 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hero Vida V1
₹1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ultraviolette F77
₹3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View all
Latest Bikes
Shop Now
Trending Bikes
Yamaha MT-15
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
₹60,310 - 69,760
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
₹1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View all
Trending Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj Avenger 400
₹1.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli TNT 300
₹2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 302R
₹3.1 - 3.6 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 302 S
₹3.3 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 752 S
₹6 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
View all
Upcoming Bikes