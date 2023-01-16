HT Auto
HomeNew BikesPolarity SmartExecutiveOn Road Price in Maninagar

Polarity Smart Executive On Road Price in Maninagar

1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
38000 - 1.05 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Polarity Smart Executive on Road Price in Delhi

Polarity Smart Executive on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 38,000. The on road price for Polarity Smart Executive top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model ...Read More

Polarity Smart Executive Variant Wise Price List

E1K
₹ 38,000*On-Road Price
1000 W
40 kmph
80 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,000
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Maninagar)
38,000
EMI@817/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
E2K
₹ 65,000*On-Road Price
1500 W
60 kmph
80 km/charge
View breakup
E3K
₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2500 W
80 kmph
80 km/charge
View breakup

Polarity Smart Executive Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
E1K
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
1000 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Range
80 km/charge
Max Speed
40 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Fast Charger (Optional) - 2 Hours
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
40 V, 5 A
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Latest Bikes

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Joy e-bike Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Keeway SR 250
Keeway SR 250
1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1
1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ultraviolette F77
Ultraviolette F77
3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Shop Now

Trending Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 400
Bajaj Avenger 400
1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli TNT 300
2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 302R
Benelli 302R
3.1 - 3.6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 302 S
Benelli 302 S
3.3 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 752 S
Benelli 752 S
6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details