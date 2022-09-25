Saved Articles
Home
New Bikes
Polarity Smart Bikes
Polarity Smart Executive
On Road Price in Changlang
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Polarity Smart
Executive
On Road Price in Changlang
Share
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Polarity Smart
Executive
On Road Price in Changlang
Share
₹38000 - 1.05 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Changlang
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Polarity Smart
Executive
Variant Wise Price List
E1K
₹ 38,000*
On-Road Price
1000 W
40 kmph
80 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹38,000
On-Road Price in Changlang
₹38,000
EMI@817/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
E2K
₹ 65,000*
On-Road Price
1500 W
60 kmph
80 km/charge
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
E3K
₹1.05 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
2500 W
80 kmph
80 km/charge
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Polarity Smart
Executive
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
E1K
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Tyres and Brakes
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
