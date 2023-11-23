Orxa Energies Mantis on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 3.79 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Orxa Energies Mantis on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 3.79 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Orxa Energies Mantis dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Orxa Energies Mantis on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Orxa Energies Mantis is mainly compared to Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 which starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs in Kolkata, Birla DMG which starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs in Kolkata and Joy e-bike Beast starting at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Orxa Energies Mantis STD ₹ 3.79 Lakhs