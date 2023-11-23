What is the on-road price of Orxa Energies Mantis in Delhi? The on-road price of Orxa Energies Mantis STD in Delhi is Rs. 3.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Orxa Energies Mantis in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Orxa Energies Mantis in Delhi is Rs. 7,690.