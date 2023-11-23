HT Auto

Orxa Energies Mantis On Road Price in Bangalore

Orxa Energies Mantis Front Right View
1/11
Orxa Energies Mantis Left View
2/11
Orxa Energies Mantis Speedometer View
3/11
Orxa Energies Mantis Start Key Ignition View
4/11
Orxa Energies Mantis Tank View
5/11
Orxa Energies Mantis Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/11
3.6 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Mantis Price in Bangalore

Orxa Energies Mantis on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 3.79 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Orxa Energies Mantis STD₹ 3.79 Lakhs
...Read More

Orxa Energies Mantis Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹3.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
8.9 KWh
135 Kmph
221 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,60,000
Insurance
19,275
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
3,79,275
EMI@8,152/mo
Close

News

Orxa Mantis comes as a pure electric naked streetfighter motorcycle rivalling the Ultraviolette F77.
Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77: Battle of electric high-performance bikes
23 Nov 2023
The Orxa Mantis is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and has a light kerb weight of 182 kg
Orxa Mantis performance electric motorcycle launched in India at 3.60 lakh, pre-bookings open
21 Nov 2023
The Orxa Mantis electric performance motorcycle was first showcased at the 2019 India Bike Week and will go on sale on November 21
Orxa Mantis electric performance motorcycle slated for launch tomorrow. Is the Ultraviolette F77 up for a challenge?
20 Nov 2023
The new facility houses Orxa Energies' R&D department as well as the assembly line for the upcoming Mantis electric motorcycle
Ultraviolette F77 rival Orxa Mantis performance e-motorcycle launch this year, new facility inaugurated
23 Jun 2023
The Orxa Mantis performance electric motorcycle packs a 28 kW (37.5 bhp) electric motor
Upcoming Orxa Mantis performance e-bike registrations begin for track days
6 Dec 2022
  News

