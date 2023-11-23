Orxa Energies Mantis on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 3.79 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Orxa Energies Mantis dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Orxa Energies Mantis on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Orxa Energies Mantis is mainly compared to Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 which starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs in Bangalore, Birla DMG which starts at Rs. 2.37 Lakhs in Bangalore and Joy e-bike Beast starting at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Orxa Energies Mantis STD ₹ 3.79 Lakhs