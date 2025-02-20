HT Auto

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen On Road Price in Coimbatore

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Front Left View
1/11
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Left View
2/11
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Rear Right View
3/11
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Top View
4/11
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Disc View
5/11
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Foot Rest View
6/11
79,999 - 1.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Coimbatore
S1 X 3 Gen Price in Coimbatore

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 94,970. The on road price for Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen top variant goes up to Rs. 1.23 Lakhs in Coimbatore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 2 kWh₹ 94,970
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 3 kWh₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen 4 kWh₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Plus 4 kWh₹ 1.23 Lakhs
...Read More

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Variant Wise Price List in Coimbatore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

2 kWh

₹ 94,968*On-Road Price
2 KWh
101 Kmph
108 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,999
RTO
9,218
Insurance
5,751
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Coimbatore)
94,968
EMI@2,041/mo
Close

3 kWh

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3 KWh
115 Kmph
176 Km
4 kWh

₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
4 KWh
123 Kmph
242 Km
Plus 4 kWh

₹1.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
4 KWh
125 Kmph
242 Km
View more Variants

News

In terms of design, the S1 X+ looks very similar to other S1 electric scooters.
Ola S1 X+ spotted in Bangalore, deliveries to begin soon
20 Feb 2025
Simple Energy is expecting to shake up the Indian electric scooter segment with the Simple One Gen 1.5, which competes with Ola S1 Pro Plus.
Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Battle of electric scooters intensifies
12 Feb 2025
Ola Roadster X+ aims to become a viable pure electric alternative against some of the popular 350 cc internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles.
Ola Roadster X+ aims to be an EV alternative for even 350 cc motorcycles among others. What else are your other options?
11 Feb 2025
The Ola Roadster X+ gets disc brakes at the front but there is only a drum brake available on the rear wheel.
Ola Roadster X+ launched in India in two variants. Which one offers the most value for money
11 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 10: Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets six airbags, Baleno price hiked, Ola Roadster X's ambition in India…
11 Feb 2025
Videos

The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
10 Feb 2025
Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
15 Nov 2021
Top Electric Bikes

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen FAQs

The on-road price of Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Plus 4 kWh in Coimbatore is Rs. 1.23 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Plus 4 kWh in Coimbatore amount to Rs. 9,218, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen in Coimbatore is Rs. 1,926.
The insurance charges for Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Plus 4 kWh in Coimbatore are Rs. 5,751, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

