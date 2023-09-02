Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ola Electric S1 Air on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric S1 Air on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric S1 Air dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers.
Ola Electric S1 Air on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric S1 Air is mainly compared to Okinawa iPraise+ which starts at Rs. 99,708 in New Delhi, Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta which starts at Rs. 99,000 in New Delhi and Komaki SE starting at Rs. 96,000 in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric S1 Air STD ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price