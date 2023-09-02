Saved Articles

Ola Electric S1 Air On Road Price in Mohali

1.2 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
S1 Air Price in Mohali

Ola Electric S1 Air on road price in Mohali starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ola Electric S1 Air STD₹ 1.24 Lakhs
...Read More

Ola Electric S1 Air Variant Wise Price List in Mohali

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
101 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,999
Insurance
4,413
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mohali)
1,24,412
EMI@2,674/mo
Ola Electric S1 Air Alternatives

Okinawa iPraise+

Okinawa iPraise+

99,708
Check latest Offers
iPraise+ Price in Delhi
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta

99,000
Check latest Offers
Gravton Quanta Price in Delhi
Komaki SE

Komaki SE

96,000
Check latest Offers
SE Price in Delhi
Komaki TN-95

Komaki TN-95

98,000
Check latest Offers
TN-95 Price in Delhi
Fujiyama Ozone

Fujiyama Ozone

99,918
Check latest Offers
Ozone Price in Delhi

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ola Electric Bikes

    News

    450S electric scooters being rolled out of Ather Energy's facility. Launched in June, the EV maker will start delivery of the 450S ahead of the festive season.
    Ather Energy starts to roll out 450S electric scooter, rival to Ola S1 Air
    2 Sept 2023
    Ola Electric's S1 range comprising the new S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro have collectively received over 75,000 bookings, according to the company
    Ola S1 X, S1 Air & S1 Pro e-scooters garner 75,000 bookings within 2 weeks of launch
    29 Aug 2023
    The first batch of Ola S1 Air electric scooters are now reaching customers in over 100 markets across India
    Ola S1 Air deliveries begin in India, over 50,000 orders for the e-scooter
    23 Aug 2023
    Ather 450S and Ola S1 Air come as the affordable versions of their respective flagship premium scooters, 450X and S1 Pro respectively.
    Ather 450S vs Ola S1 Air - Battle of affordable premium electric scooters
    14 Aug 2023
    The Ola S1 Air comes across a value-friendly package that keeps the feature list extensive while skimping out on the performance
    Ola S1 Air first ride review: Big on features, low on budget
    9 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    View all
     

