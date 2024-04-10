S1 AirPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Ola Electric S1 Air Front Left View
View all Images

OLA ELECTRIC S1 Air

Launched in Aug 2023

3.5
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

S1 Air Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 67.4 kmph

S1 Air: 90.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 123.55 km

S1 Air: 151.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.55 hrs

S1 Air: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.57 kwh

S1 Air: 3.0 kwh

View all S1 Air Specs and Features

About Ola Electric S1 Air

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with S1 Air.
VS
Ola Electric S1 Air
Okaya EV Faast
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Tap here to expand
Ola Electric S1 Air Variants
Ola Electric S1 Air price starts at ₹ 1.07 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.07 Lakhs*
8500 W
90 kmph
151 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Geo Fencing
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ola Electric S1 Air Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
3.5 out of 5

Pros

Peppy performance despite power drop over the S1 ProRetains most features from the S1 ProCompetitive pricing makes it accessible to more buyers

Cons

Throttle calibration offers jerky performanceBuild quality and fit and finish leave plenty of scope for improvementBattery heating still remains a concern with the e-scooter switching to Normal mode after just a few kilometres

Ola Electric currently holds a nearly 40 per cent market share in the electric scooter segment in India and the company is pushing for a larger piece of the pie with new and more affordable products. This is where the new S1 Air comes in. The brand’s most affordable offering yet takes all the good bits of the S1 Pro but crunches it into a more affordable price bracket in a bid to appeal to a wider set of customers.

So is the Ola S1 Air just a cost-cut version of the S1 Pro or is it the value-friendly Ola scooter that you’ve been waiting for? We went down to Ola’s Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu to take a quick test ride. Here’s what we found out.

READ MORE

Ola Electric S1 Air Images

16 images
View All S1 Air Images

Ola Electric S1 Air Colours

Ola Electric S1 Air is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Coaral glam
Liquid silver
Midnight blue
Neon
Stellar blue
Porcelain white

Ola Electric S1 Air Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range151 km
Charging Time5 Hours
View all S1 Air specs and features

Ola Electric S1 Air comparison with similar bikes

Ola Electric S1 Air
Okaya EV Faast
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
Fujiyama Ozone
Joy e-bike Mihos
Evtric Ride
Okaya EV Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2T
Ola Electric S1 X
BGauss C12i
₹1.07 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.09 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.15 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹99,918*
Check Offers
₹1.17 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹94,733*
Check Offers
₹94,998*
Check Offers
₹94,998*
Check Offers
₹69,999*
Check Offers
₹99,990*
Check Offers
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 15 Minutes
Range
151 km
Range
140-160 Km
Range
150-201 Km
Range
140 km
Range
130 km
Range
100 km
Range
80 Km
Range
80-85 Km
Range
193 km
Range
135 km
Motor Power
6000 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
3700 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Steel Wheel
Currently viewingS1 Air vs FaastS1 Air vs Epluto 7G MaxS1 Air vs OzoneS1 Air vs MihosS1 Air vs RideS1 Air vs Faast F2BS1 Air vs Faast F2TS1 Air vs S1 XS1 Air vs C12i
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
OLA Experience Centre, Adchini
290-284, 15Th A Cross Rd, Yelahanka Satellite Town, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110017
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Dilshad Garden
#12, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, Delhi 110095
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Gujranwala Town
K-1/6, Main Rajpuri Road, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110009
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Najafgarh
D-10, Satguru Ram Singh Road, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase Ii, Mayapuri, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Bhajanpura
Khasra # 429 & 430, Jaitpur Road, Block B, Molar Band Extension, Badarpur, Delhi 110053
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Daryaganj
A-2 Block, 100 Feet Road, Virendar Nagar, Block B, Sant Nagar, Delhi 110002
+91 - 8033113311
See All Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

View all Ola Electric Bikes
View all Upcoming Ola Electric Bikes

Ola Electric S1 Air EMI

Select Variant:
STD
8500 W | 90 kmph | 151 km
₹ 1.07 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
8500 W | 90 kmph | 151 km
₹1.07 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1743.83/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 2 Lakhs
Cars & BikesNew BikesOla Electric BikesOla Electric S1 Air