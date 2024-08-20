Ola Electric Roadster on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 84,870.
The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster top variant goes up to Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Pune.
The lowest price model
The lowest price model is Ola Electric Roadster X 2.5 kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric Roadster 3.5 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric Roadster dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Ola Electric Roadster on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric Roadster is mainly compared to Lectrix LXS 3.0 which starts at Rs. 96,990 in Pune, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs in Pune and Suzuki Access Electric starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric Roadster X 2.5 kWh ₹ 84,870 Ola Electric Roadster X 3.5 kWh ₹ 95,050 Ola Electric Roadster X 4.5 kWh ₹ 1.10 Lakhs Ola Electric Roadster 3.5 kWh ₹ 1.15 Lakhs
