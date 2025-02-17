Ola Electric Roadster X+ on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.13 Lakhs. The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster X+ top variant goes up to Rs. 1.59 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The Ola Electric Roadster X+ on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.13 Lakhs. The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster X+ top variant goes up to Rs. 1.59 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is Ola Electric Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh. Visit your nearest Ola Electric Roadster X+ dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Ola Electric Roadster X+ on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ola Electric Roadster X+ is mainly compared to Ola Electric Roadster which starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Ola Electric Roadster X starting at Rs. 74,999 in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh ₹ 1.13 Lakhs Ola Electric Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh ₹ 1.59 Lakhs