Ola Electric Gig on road price in Jodhpur starts from Rs. 43,100.
The on road price for Ola Electric Gig top variant goes up to Rs. 53,340 in Jodhpur.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Ola Electric Gig STD and the most priced model is Ola Electric Gig Plus.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric Gig dealers and showrooms in Jodhpur for best offers.
Ola Electric Gig on road price breakup in Jodhpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric Gig is mainly compared to EMotorad T-Rex which starts at Rs. 44,999 in Jodhpur, Komaki Xone which starts at Rs. 45,000 in Jodhpur and Avon E Scoot starting at Rs. 45,000 in Jodhpur.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric Gig STD ₹ 43,100 Ola Electric Gig Plus ₹ 53,340
