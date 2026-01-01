Okinawa Ridge Plus (With GPS) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Dimensions and Capacity Ground Clearance 160 mm Length 1740 mm Additional Storage 17 L Height 680 mm Saddle Height 735 mm Width 1075 mm Tyres and Brakes Wheel Size Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm Tyre Size Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10 Front Brake Drum Wheels Type Alloy Tyre Type Tubeless Rear Brake Drum Mileage and Performance Range 84 km Max Speed 45 kmph Engine and Transmission Continious Power 800 W Transmission Automatic Starting Self Start Only Motor Power 1700 W Drive Type Belt Drive Fuel Type Electric Chassis and Suspension Front Suspension Hydraulic Telescopic Rear Suspension Double shocker with dual tube technology Features and Safety Speedometer Digital Gradeability 7 Degree Instrument Console Digital Underseat storage 17 L Mobile Application Yes Tripmeter Digital Seat Type Single Roadside Assistance Yes Console Digital Additional Features E-ABS, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, Find My Scooter Function, CAT/ARAI Approved, Immobilization, Trips, Secure Parking, Tracking & Monitoring, Maintenance / Insurance Reminder, Speed Alerts and Driver Score Geo Fencing Yes Anti Theft Alarm Yes Display Yes Charging Charging Time(0-80%) 2-3 Hours Electricals Battery Warranty 3 Years Battery Capacity 1.7 kWh Low Battery Indicator Yes Battery Type Li-ion