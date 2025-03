Okinawa Ridge+ Okinawa Ridge+



The Ridge+ is Okinawa’s answer to a mid-range e-scooter that is feature-rich and gives more miles per charge.



Okinawa Ridge+ Launch Date:



The Ridge+ was first introduced to India in October 2022.



Okinawa Ridge+ Price:



The Okinawa Ridge+ comes in two variants, one with GPS and another without. The Ridge+ (Without GPS) costs Rs. 69,783. The Ridge+ (With GPS) costs Rs. 76,285. Kindly note that the prices are ex-showroom in Delhi.



Okinawa Ridge+ Design:



The Ridge+ shares its design with Okinawa’s R30 model. However, the livery including vinyl and minor upgrades with accessories is what puts the Ridge+ above the R30. The main factor distinguishing this Okinawa from its other models is that the indicators and DRL are mounted on the handlebar assembly. The headlamp, on the other hand, is placed in the middle of the front cowl. Both variants of Okinawa Ridge+ are available in a variety of colors. The colors are Glossy Blue Black, Glossy Silver Black, Glossy Sparkle Black, Honeycomb Theme Blue, Honeycomb Theme Purple, Honeycomb Theme Red, Lucent Orange/Magna Grey, and Pearl Blue.



Okinawa Ridge+ Dimension:



A good ground clearance of 160mm on the Ridge+ is possible due to the telescopic shocks in the front and a double shocker with dual-tube technology in the rear. The wheels and brake lever give the design an edge as they are made of aluminum alloy. The Okinawa Ridge+ can carry a total weight of 150 kilograms.



Okinawa Ridge+ Features:



This scooter is one of the most feature-rich among Okinawa’s stable. Most of the magic happens through Okinawa’s unique ‘Okinawa ECO App’ which connects to the scooter. The low-end Ridge+ (without GPS) only gets central locking with an anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, and ‘Find My Scooter Function’. In addition to the aforementioned features, the high-end Ridge+ (with GPS) gets geo-fencing, immobilization, trips, secure parking, tracking & monitoring, maintenance and insurance reminder, and battery health. Although the front and rear brakes are drum brakes, they are governed by Electronic- Assisted Braking System (E-ABS) with regenerative braking. The battery system gets a micro-charger with an auto-cut function to assist in charging the battery.



Okinawa Ridge+ Engine and Performance:



The Ridge+ is powered by an 800-watt, waterproof BLDC motor. The 60V, 1.74 kWh lithium-ion battery gives adequate power to the motor. Okinawa Ridge+ can reach a top speed of 45kmph. The company has also tested this scooter to climb an inclination of 7 degrees with effective speed.



Okinawa Ridge+ Mileage:



The detachable battery can be charged fully in just 2 to 3 hours. Okinawa has claimed that both variants of this scooter can ride 84 kilometers on a single charge.



Okinawa Ridge+ Rivals:



Direct rivals to the Okinawa R30 include Bounce Infinity E1, Avon E Scoot, Hero Electric Flash, Komaki Xone, Ampere Magnus, Ampere Reo Elite, Lohia Oma Star Li, Hero Electric Optima, Hero Electric Flash LX, Hero Electric Dash, Hero Electric Atria LX, and Hero Electric Eddy. ...Read MoreRead Less