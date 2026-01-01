hamburger icon
RidgePriceRangeSpecifications
Okinawa Ridge Front Left View
1/10
Okinawa Ridge Front Right View
2/10
Okinawa Ridge Front View
3/10
Okinawa Ridge Rear View
4/10
Okinawa Ridge Right View
5/10
Okinawa Ridge Battery View
View all Images
6/10

Okinawa Ridge 100

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Ridge 100

Ridge 100 Prices

The Ridge 100, is priced at ₹1.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ridge 100 Range

The Ridge 100 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ridge 100 Colours

The Ridge 100 is available in 3 colour options: Ash Grey, Cloud Silver, Magic Blue.

Ridge 100 Battery & Range

Ridge 100 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ridge 100 include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the HCD India NPS Cargo priced between ₹80.85 Thousands - 1.01 Lakhs.

Ridge 100 Specs & Features

The Ridge 100 has Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Okinawa Ridge 100 Price

Ridge 100

₹1.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,311
Insurance
4,337
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,19,648
EMI@2,572/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Okinawa Ridge 100 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1740 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1075 mm
Saddle Height
735 mm
Width
680 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
84 km
Max Speed
45 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continious Power
1600 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
800 W
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with Dual Tube Technology

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, GPS, E-ABS (Electronic- Assisted Braking System) with Regenerative Energy, Central Locking, Keyless Entry, Find My Scooter Function, Immobilization, Trips, Secure Parking, Tracking & Monitoring, Maintenance/Insurance Reminder, Battery info, Speed Alerts and Driver Score
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Okinawa Ridge 100 EMI
EMI2,315 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,07,683
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,07,683
Interest Amount
31,189
Payable Amount
1,38,872

Okinawa Ridge other Variants

Ridge Plus

₹ 73,813*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,096
Insurance
3,717
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,813
EMI@1,587/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ridge Plus (With GPS)

₹ 94,689*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,606
Insurance
4,083
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,689
EMI@2,035/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Okinawa Ridge Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RidgevsMagnus G Max
HCD India NPS Cargo

HCD India NPS Cargo

80,850 - 1.01 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RidgevsNPS Cargo
Stella Automobili SA 2000

Stella Automobili SA 2000

86,000 - 94,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RidgevsSA 2000
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RidgevsQC1
Komaki SE

Komaki SE

59,999 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RidgevsSE
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RidgevsMagnus Grand

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Okinawa Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details