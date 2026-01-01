The Ridge 100, is priced at ₹1.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Ridge 100 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ridge 100 is available in 3 colour options: Ash Grey, Cloud Silver, Magic Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ridge 100 include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the HCD India NPS Cargo priced between ₹80.85 Thousands - 1.01 Lakhs.
The Ridge 100 has Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.