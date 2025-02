Okinawa R30 Okinawa R30



The Okinawa R30 is purely made for quick conveyance within the city. Okinawa brands it as the “All-New Eco Companion”. Since it can’t go faster than 25kmph, the rider doesn’t need a license to ride this.



Okinawa R30 Launch Date:



The Okinawa R30 was introduced to India in August 2020.



Okinawa R30 Price:



The latest Okinawa R30 costs Rs. 61,998 ex-showroom, Delhi.



Okinawa R30 Design:



The Okinawa R30 is based on the typical scooter design with a bulky front that tapers to the rear. The indicators and DRL are mounted on the handlebar assembly while the halogen headlight is located in the middle of the front cowl. This Okinawa is available in Glossy Red, Metallic Orange, Pearl White, Sea Green, and Sunrise Yellow colors. Matching sticker jobs complement the paint schemes.



Okinawa R30 Dimension:



The scooter gets hydraulic telescopic suspension in the front giving it a ground clearance of 160mm. The rear suspension is a double shocker with dual-tube technology. This scooter also gets aluminum alloy wheels while the brake levers are made of aluminum alloy too. The Okinawa R30 can carry 150 kilograms of weight including the rider.



Okinawa R30 Features:



Although the R30 doesn’t have all-LED lighting, the instrument cluster is fully digital. This scooter also gets a ride mode switch that allows the rider to toggle between ‘eco’ mode and ‘sports’ mode. Since the R30 is a low-speed scooter, it doesn’t get a side stand sensor, GPS, or mobile connectivity. The Electronic-Assisted Braking System (E-ABS) with regenerative braking gives adequate braking capacity. The battery charging system gets a micro-charger with an auto-cut function.



Okinawa R30 Engine and Performance:



A 250-watt BLDC motor powers the Okinawa R30. It is run by a 48V, 1.25 kWh lithium-ion battery. The R30 can reach a top speed of 25kmph.



Okinawa R30 Mileage:



Okinawa claims that the battery can charge in four to five hours. On a single charge, the scooter can scoot for 60 kilometers. The lithium-ion battery pack is detachable.



Okinawa R30 Rivals:



Direct rivals to the Okinawa R30 include Gemopai Miso, Okinawa Lite, Bounce Infinity E1, Avon E Scoot, Hero Electric Flash, Komaki Xone, Ampere Magnus, Ampere Reo Elite, Lohia Oma Star Li, Hero Electric Optima, Hero Electric Flash LX, Hero Electric Dash, Hero Electric Atria LX, and Hero Electric Eddy. ...Read MoreRead Less