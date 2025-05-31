hamburger icon
Okinawa PraisePro On Road Price in Rajahu

Okinawa PraisePro Front Right View
Okinawa PraisePro Front View
Okinawa PraisePro Left View
Okinawa PraisePro Rear View
Okinawa PraisePro Right View
Okinawa PraisePro Footspace View
84,443*
*On-Road Price
Rajahu
PraisePro Price in Rajahu

Okinawa PraisePro on road price in Rajahu starts from Rs. 88,280. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Okinawa PraisePro STD₹ 88,280
Okinawa PraisePro Variant Wise Price List in Rajahu

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

PraisePro STD

₹ 88,279*On-Road Price
2.08 KWh
56 Kmph
81 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,443
Insurance
3,836
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Rajahu)
88,279
EMI@1,897/mo
Okinawa PraisePro FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa PraisePro STD in Rajahu is Rs. 88,279, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa PraisePro in Rajahu is Rs. 1,790.
The insurance charges for Okinawa PraisePro STD in Rajahu are Rs. 3,836, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

