Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
UPCOMING
OKINAWA Okinawa Cruiser

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

₹1 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Okinawa Cruiser Expected Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 63.4 kmph

Okinawa Cruiser: 100.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 99.75 km

Okinawa Cruiser: 120.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.44 hrs

Okinawa Cruiser: 2.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.2 kwh

Okinawa Cruiser: 4.0 kwh

About Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser

Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity4 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range120 km
Charging Time2-3 Hours

Okinawa Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Antomith Okinawa
C 10/39, Kabir Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi - 110094
Hitkari Enterprises
E-1, Sitapuri, New Delhi - 110045
Pacific Motors, Sultanpur
CBR-2, Kh No-360,MG Road,Delhi 110030
+91 - 7982749691, 9131434449
Garud Automobiles, Dabri
Plot No 76 E, Old Palam Road,Dabri Extension,Dwarka,Delhi 110045
+91 - 9560626252
