Okinawa Cruiser Okinawa Cruiser



Yes, there are ample options for electric scooters for intra-city conveyance. The Okinawa Cruiser is not one of them as it is meant for the highways. The upcoming electric maxi-scooter will set a new standard for touring electric scooters.



Okinawa Cruiser Expected Launch Date:



The Okinawa Cruiser is expected to hit the highways sometime in March 2023.



Okinawa Cruiser Price:



This maxi e-scooter is expected to cost nothing less than a lakh of Rupees ex-showroom, Delhi.



Okinawa Cruiser Design:



The Okinawa Cruiser will be designed on the maxi-scooter platform. It will be built huge from the front all the way to the rear.With adequate under-seat storage and legroom, this scooter is designed for a new generation of eco-friendly touring.A comfortable riding position for the rider as well as the pillion will help in going longer distances.Although not much information is revealed about this scooter, it is expected to come in a variety of colours.



Okinawa Cruiser Dimension:



As a maxi-scooter, it will be broader and lengthier than regular e-scooters. The bulky design gives added weight and stability on long rides. The Okinawa Cruiser will get hydraulic telescopic shocks in the front and double shocks in the rear. It will also run on 14-inch alloy wheels with disk brakes on both ends. It should be able to haul a little more than 150 kilograms of weight in total.



Okinawa Cruiser Features:



As an e-scooter, the Cruiser would get a full LED lighting set-up with a fully digital instrument cluster. Anti-theft alarm, keyless ignition, central locking, mobile charging system, GPS and side stand sensor is anticipated on this scooter. Like Okinawa’s other tech-filled scooters, the Cruiser is most likely to get mobile connectivity through an app that allows owners to access location and tracking features.



Okinawa Cruiser Engine and Performance:



A 3,000 watt BLDC motor will be driven by a 72V, 4 kWh lithium-ion battery on this scooter. The Cruiser can reportedly reach 100kmph.



Okinawa Cruiser Mileage:



The lithium-ion battery on the Okinawa Cruiser could charge in an estimated 2 to 3 hours. In a single charge, the scooter can travel 120 kilometres.



Okinawa Cruiser Rivals:



Although there are no direct rivals in India to this e-maxi-scooter, Yamaha Aerox and Suzuki Burgman are non-electric rivals. In terms of range however, there are multiple e-scooter options. Ampere Zeal, Techo Electra Emerge, Raftaar Cruzer R1, Benling Aura, Evolet Derby, Gemopai Astrid Lite, M2GO Civitas, Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo, Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus, Kabira Mobility Aetos 100, Komaki SE, White Carbon Motors GT5, Prevail Electric Elite, Prevail Electric Finesse, Warivo Motors Nexa, iVOOMi S1, Odysse Electric V2, NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus, Jitendra JMT 1000 3K and GT Drive Plus give almost the same range as Okinawa Cruiser. Non Maxi-Scooters which compete with the Okinawa Cruiser in terms of styling are Raftaar Electrica, Raftaar Bumblebee, Gemopai Ryder, M2GO X1, iVOOMi Jeet, Komaki XGT X3, Shema Bold, Hayasa Ojas, Odysse Hawk and Avera Retrosa. Noteworthy contenders with good power are DAO 703, One Moto Electa, One Moto Byka and Bajaj Chetak. ...Read MoreRead Less