hamburger icon
Cars & BikesNew BikesOkinawaOkhi90On Road Price in Surendranagar
Okhi90Specs & FeaturesRangeImages

Okinawa Okhi90 On Road Price in Surendranagar

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Okinawa Okhi90 Right View
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surendranagar
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Okhi90 Price in

Surendranagar

Okinawa Okhi90 on road price in Surendranagar starts from Rs. 1.93 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

...Read More

Okinawa Okhi90 Variant Wise Price List in

Surendranagar
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Okhi90 STD

₹1.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.6 KWh
90 Kmph
160 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,86,006
Insurance
6,593
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surendranagar)
1,92,599
EMI@4,140/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Okinawa Okhi90 Alternatives

Komaki Venice

Komaki Venice

1.04 - 1.68 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Venice Price in Surendranagar
Birla XL

Birla XL

1.52 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XL Price in Surendranagar
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

1.25 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

1.15 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro 3 Gen Price in Surendranagar
Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
MS 3.0 Price in Surendranagar
River Indie

River Indie

1.43 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Indie Price in Surendranagar

Okinawa Okhi90 News

View all
 Okinawa Okhi90 News

Okinawa Videos

View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Okinawa Okhi90 FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa Okhi90 STD in Surendranagar is Rs. 1.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Okhi90 in Surendranagar is Rs. 3,905.
The insurance charges for Okinawa Okhi90 STD in Surendranagar are Rs. 6,593, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Popular Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Okinawa Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Honda Rebel 500

Honda Rebel 500

5.12 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.94 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

7.93 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

7.27 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

87,010 - 1.02 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

95,677 - 99,476
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

TVS Retron

TVS Retron

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
KTM 390 SMC R

KTM 390 SMC R

3.3 - 3.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Okinawa Oki100

Okinawa Oki100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details