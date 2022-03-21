Okinawa Okhi90 on road price in Narasinghpur starts from Rs. 1.93 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Okhi90 dealers and showrooms in Narasinghpur for best offers.
Okinawa Okhi90 on road price breakup in Narasinghpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Okhi90 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Narasinghpur, Simple Energy One which starts at Rs. 1.66 Lakhs in Narasinghpur and Ather Energy 450 Apex starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Narasinghpur.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Okhi90 STD ₹ 1.93 Lakhs
