What is the on-road price of Okinawa Okhi90 in Nangal? The on-road price of Okinawa Okhi90 STD in Nangal is Rs. 1.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Okinawa Okhi90 in Nangal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Okhi90 in Nangal is Rs. 3,905.