Okinawa Okhi90 On Road Price in Krishnagiri

Okinawa Okhi90 Right View
Okinawa Okhi90 Front View
Okinawa Okhi90 Speedometer View
Okinawa Okhi90 Headlight View
Okinawa Okhi90 Key View
Okinawa Okhi90 Shocker View
1.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Krishnagiri
Okhi90 Price in Krishnagiri

Okinawa Okhi90 on road price in Krishnagiri starts from Rs. 1.93 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Okinawa Okhi90 STD₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Okinawa Okhi90 Variant Wise Price List in Krishnagiri

STD

₹1.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.6 KWh
90 Kmph
160 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,86,006
Insurance
6,593
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Krishnagiri)
1,92,599
Okinawa Okhi90 News

Okinawa Okhi90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
21 Mar 2022
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect
12 Mar 2022
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch
10 Mar 2022
The Centre is investigating three electric two-wheeler manufacturers allegedly found to be violating the FAME-II norms. The list included the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Benling India Energy and Technology.
Hero Electric, Okinawa among 3 EV makers under scanner for alleged FAME-II fraud
3 Dec 2024
The Centre investigated 13 manufacturers, out of which six were found to be violating the FAME-II norms. The list included the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Benling India Energy and Technology, AMO Mobility, Greaves Electric Mobility and Revolt Motors.
Why Hero Electric, Okinawa could be blacklisted from govt's future EV schemes
24 May 2024
Okinawa Videos

Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
18 Feb 2025
The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
10 Feb 2025
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Okinawa Okhi90 FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa Okhi90 STD in Krishnagiri is Rs. 1.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Okhi90 in Krishnagiri is Rs. 3,905.
The insurance charges for Okinawa Okhi90 STD in Krishnagiri are Rs. 6,593, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

