Okinawa Okhi90 on road price in Kopargaon starts from Rs. 1.93 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Okhi90 dealers and showrooms in Kopargaon for best offers.
Okinawa Okhi90 on road price breakup in Kopargaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Okhi90 is mainly compared to Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor which starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs in Kopargaon, Odysse Electric Evoqis which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kopargaon and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kopargaon.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Okhi90 STD ₹ 1.93 Lakhs
