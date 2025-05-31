hamburger icon
Okinawa Okhi90 On Road Price in Indore

Okinawa Okhi90 Right View
Okinawa Okhi90 Front View
Okinawa Okhi90 Speedometer View
Okinawa Okhi90 Headlight View
Okinawa Okhi90 Key View
Okinawa Okhi90 Shocker View
1.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Indore
Okhi90 Price in Indore

Okinawa Okhi90 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

Okinawa Okhi90 Variant Wise Price List in Indore

Okhi90 STD

₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.6 KWh
90 Kmph
160 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,991
RTO
7,499
Insurance
5,900
On-Road Price in Indore
1,63,390
EMI@3,512/mo
Okinawa Okhi90 FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa Okhi90 STD in Indore is Rs. 1.63 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Okinawa Okhi90 STD in Indore amount to Rs. 7,499, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Okhi90 in Indore is Rs. 3,313.
The insurance charges for Okinawa Okhi90 STD in Indore are Rs. 5,900, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

