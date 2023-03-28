Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Siddipet starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Siddipet starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.
Okinawa iPraise+ dealers and showrooms in Siddipet for best offers.
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price breakup in Siddipet includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa iPraise+ is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Siddipet, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Siddipet and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Siddipet.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa iPraise+ STD ₹ 1.09 Lakhs
