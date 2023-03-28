Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Saharsa starts from Rs. 99,710.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Saharsa starts from Rs. 99,710.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa iPraise+ dealers and showrooms in Saharsa for best offers.
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price breakup in Saharsa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa iPraise+ is mainly compared to Simple Energy Dot One which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Saharsa, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.56 Lakhs in Saharsa and EeVe Forseti starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Saharsa.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa iPraise+ + STD ₹ 99,710
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price