Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh starts from Rs. 99,710.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh starts from Rs. 99,710.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa iPraise+ dealers and showrooms in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh for best offers.
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price breakup in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa iPraise+ is mainly compared to Simple Energy Dot One which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.56 Lakhs in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh and EeVe Forseti starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa iPraise+ + STD ₹ 99,710
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price