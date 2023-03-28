Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Osmanabad starts from Rs. 99,710.
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Osmanabad starts from Rs. 99,710.
Okinawa iPraise+ dealers and showrooms in Osmanabad for best offers.
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price breakup in Osmanabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa iPraise+ is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Osmanabad, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Osmanabad and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Osmanabad.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa iPraise+ STD ₹ 99,710
